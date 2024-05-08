Bursa Metropolitan Municipality Zoo shelters approximately 1,000 animals from 138 species, ranging from South American predators to African reptiles, from Asian winged creatures to local farm animals.

Covering a total area of 206,600 square meters, Bursa Zoo offers natural habitats for animals with 11 ponds, 2,000 trees, 50,000 shrubs and 150,000 ground cover plants in addition to animal shelters, hosting many mammals, reptiles and birds.

The zoo, which welcomes more than 1 million visitors annually, is home to predators such as lions, tigers, leopards, hyenas, alligators and vultures, as well as species like llamas, giraffes, koalas, tapirs, kangaroos, maras and monkeys.

The zoo's EAZA membership highlights its conservation commitment, providing natural habitats for endangered species and a rich variety of wildlife, Bursa, Türkiye. May, 6, 2024. (AA Photo)

Bursa Zoo also houses some endangered species alongside colorful birds that attract attention with their feathers.

In addition to Chinese geese, domestic geese, pelicans, quails, straw-necked ibises and mandarin ducks, farm and poultry animals are also hosted here.

Being a full member of the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA) and providing shelter to approximately 1,000 animals from 138 species, Bursa Zoo allows visitors to see an alligator and hyena settling into their new homes.