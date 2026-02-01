A passenger bus traveling from Tekirdağ to Antalya overturned into a ravine in Antalya, southern Türkiye, killing nine people and injuring 26 others on Sunday, according to the latest information.

The bus, operated by the Buzlu company and bearing the license plate 26 ABG 022, struck roadside barriers at the Kömürler Junction in the Döşemealtı district before plunging into a ravine at around 10:20 a.m.

Following reports of the accident, teams from health services, the fire department, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the gendarmerie and the police were dispatched to the scene. Emergency responders carried out search, rescue, and evacuation efforts while securing the area.

Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin, who visited the crash site, told reporters that the bus had departed from Tekirdağ, northwestern Türkiye, the previous evening and lost control while negotiating a curve in the Döşemealtı district.

“Unfortunately, eight of our citizens lost their lives in the accident, and 26 people were injured,” Şahin said. “Some of the injured are in serious condition. They were taken to nearby hospitals, primarily the city hospital, for treatment.”

Şahin noted that preliminary observations indicated wet road conditions and fog in the area at the time of the crash. He added that the exact cause of the accident would be determined following a technical investigation, stating that the bus appeared to have been traveling at a speed unsuitable for the road conditions.

Speaking later at Antalya Training and Research Hospital regarding the injured and the latest updates on the accident, Şahin said, “In the accident that happened this morning, the passenger bus traveling from Tekirdağ last night failed to take the curve and rolled into the ravine, causing eight deaths at the scene.

“Our teams intervened very quickly after the incident. We transferred 22 patients to Döşemealtı State Hospital, Antalya City Hospital, and Training and Research Hospital. Despite all interventions, bus driver Izzet Karaağaç could not be saved, raising the death toll to nine.”

He continued: “Of the others, seven patients are still receiving critical treatment, including four at a City Hospital and three at a Training and Research Hospital. Two of these patients underwent amputations, and they are being transferred from the City Hospital to a University Hospital. Our teams are ready at Akdeniz University to perform operations to reattach limbs on two patients simultaneously.”

Meanwhile, in Burdur, southwestern Türkiye, a collision between two vehicles on the Antalya-Isparta highway near the Kazak Tunnel resulted in seven fatalities and five injuries.

The crash involved a car registered with the plate 07 BNE 490 and another with the plate 34 FF 2118, with the identities of the drivers still unknown.

Emergency response units, including 112 Emergency Health Services, fire brigade, and gendarmerie teams, promptly arrived at the scene following the incident report.

According to preliminary evaluations, seven individuals lost their lives, while five others sustained injuries. The wounded were immediately transferred to nearby medical facilities for urgent care.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision as they work to ensure safety along this critical transportation route in southwestern Türkiye.