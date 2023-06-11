The eagerly anticipated cable car project in the Sapanca district of Türkiye's northwestern Sakarya province is nearing completion and is poised to become a valuable addition to the local tourism scene.

With its grand opening scheduled for June 15, the cable car, featuring two stations and 36 cabins, will offer a picturesque 1,500-meter (4,900-foot) journey immersed in the harmonious colors of Lake Sapanca in green and blue.

Burhan Özgümüş, a member of Sapanca Cable Car's board of directors, spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the significance of this new attraction for the district. Recognizing Sapanca as a renowned destination, Özgümüş emphasized the need for investments in new ventures to propel the district forward. He stated, "We won the tender initiated by Sapanca Municipality under the build-operate-transfer model. We meticulously noted the location and working guidelines provided by Sapanca Municipality. Our facility will be operational in its fifth year."

Özgümüş also anticipated an increase in tourist arrivals to the district thanks to the cable car, which will greatly benefit the local community. He further mentioned that Sapanca Municipality would receive a share of the system's income. Noting that the town center of Sapanca is predominantly flat, Özgümüş highlighted the cable car's role in showcasing the district's natural beauty.

"Guests will be able to appreciate the stunning scenery of Sapanca throughout their cable car journey. Our upper station features a recreation area, where we have developed facilities and infrastructure to enhance visitors' experience. The cable car trip will allow them to immerse themselves in the district's unique lake setting, preserving the region's beauty," he explained.

Technical Manager Ibrahim Karakoç emphasized the project's commitment to preserving nature. He explained that the cable car route runs above the tree and forest cover, ensuring minimal environmental impact. Karakoç further revealed that the system could serve 1,500 people per hour. He highlighted the panoramic views of both the district and the lake: "From the very first moment, our guests will embark on a journey where green and blue seamlessly blend together." To ensure a safe experience, Karakoç shared that the facility will employ 80 experienced personnel.

As tests and preparations come to a close, the new cable car system is set to receive its operational certificate on Monday, marking the final step toward welcoming visitors.

The opening of the cable car is anticipated to invigorate tourism in Sapanca, providing locals and tourists alike with a unique and captivating perspective of the district's natural splendor. With its scenic vistas and commitment to sustainability, the cable car promises to be a valuable addition to Sapanca's thriving tourism industry.