The Cambridge Central Mosque in England has won an award at an international sustainable building competition held during COP31 in recognition of its eco-friendly design and sustainable practices. The mosque is widely described as Europe’s first environmentally friendly mosque.

The award ceremony, organized by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, took place in the Special Events Area of the COP31 Blue Zone. Zeynep Coşkun Koç and Erdem Arıoğlu, members of the Cambridge Mosque Trust’s board of trustees, received the award in the green building category on behalf of the mosque.

Koç told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the number of awards received by the mosque had reached 24. Noting that each award strengthened confidence in the project, she said the recognition was important in helping the mosque become a model for other countries and raising its international profile.

Koç said the project was rooted in Islam’s emphasis on nature and the conservation of resources.

Highlighting efforts to manage water use at the mosque, inspired by a hadith of the Prophet Muhammad on avoiding water waste, Koç said rainwater is treated and reused for garden irrigation.

Emphasizing that Islam embraces an understanding that integrates with the environment and respects nature, Koç said the mosque was built by reinterpreting traditional architectural principles through modern engineering capabilities.

Koç said the project was carried out through cooperation between the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation and the Muslim Academic Trust in the U.K., led by Abd al-Hakim Murad.

“The mosque has become an important cultural landmark in the U.K. It has become part of Cambridge’s cultural life, not just that of Muslims. It has also become a place visited by tourists,” she said.

Erdem Arıoğlu, a member of the Cambridge Mosque Trust's board of trustees, said the project was brought to life through joint efforts by Türkiye and the U.K.

Noting that trustees from both countries worked in harmony from the mosque’s construction to its opening and operation, Arıoğlu said the project served as an example of international cooperation.

“It is truly a great source of happiness to be part of a project that proves a Muslim community in a Christian country, and Türkiye can create remarkable works and operate exemplary facilities when there is a genuine will to do so,” he said.

Arıoğlu said the mosque was designed with an environmentally friendly architectural approach, adding that it aims to reduce energy consumption, recycle waste and lower carbon emissions.

He noted that the mosque uses solar energy and has a green roof that contributes to thermal insulation. Its natural ventilation system also helps reduce energy consumption.

Opened for worship in 2019 at a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Cambridge Central Mosque stands out for its environmentally friendly architecture and sustainability-focused practices.

Natural materials, including wood and marble, were used in its construction, while photovoltaic panels, air-source heat pumps, a sedum green roof and natural ventilation systems help improve energy efficiency.

Part of the mosque’s electricity needs are met through solar power. Rainwater is collected and stored for watering plants and cleaning.

The mosque also uses systems on its roof to harness solar energy and heat from the air. Sensors monitor indoor temperature and air quality, while dome-shaped roof windows maximize the use of natural daylight.

The Cambridge Central Mosque has received numerous international awards for its architecture. Beyond its environmental features, it also stands out for its social responsibility initiatives.

The mosque’s congregation provides food assistance to families facing financial difficulties. The mosque also hosts health awareness events and environmental volunteer activities for young people.