China and India are likely to attempt interference in Canada’s April 28 general election, while Russia and Pakistan also pose potential threats, the country’s spy agency warned Monday.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) issued the warning amid strained diplomatic ties with both China and India, which have denied previous allegations of election meddling.

A January report concluded that while Beijing and New Delhi attempted to interfere in Canada’s 2019 and 2021 elections, their actions did not impact the outcomes.

Vanessa Lloyd, CSIS deputy director of operations, said foreign actors increasingly use artificial intelligence to manipulate democratic processes.

"The PRC (People’s Republic of China) is highly likely to use AI-enabled tools to attempt to interfere with Canada’s democratic process in this current election," Lloyd said.

Tensions between Ottawa and Beijing have escalated in recent weeks. Earlier this month, China imposed tariffs on $2.6 billion worth of Canadian agricultural and food products in retaliation for Canadian levies on Chinese electric vehicles, steel and aluminum. Additionally, Canada condemned China’s execution of four Canadian citizens on drug smuggling charges last week.

China denied the allegations of interference. “China has never had any interest in interfering in Canada’s internal affairs,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

India has also faced scrutiny. Last year, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats over allegations they were involved in a plot targeting Sikh separatists in Canada.

"We have also seen that the government of India has the intent and capability to interfere in Canadian communities and democratic processes," Lloyd said.

Russia and Pakistan could also engage in election-related interference, CSIS warned.

"While it is difficult to directly link foreign interference activities to election results, these threats undermine public trust in Canada’s democratic institutions," Lloyd added.