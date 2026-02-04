Cancer continues to pose a significant public health challenge globally and in Türkiye, with approximately 20 million new cases diagnosed worldwide each year and around 240,000 new diagnoses recorded annually in Türkiye, according to the Turkish Medical Oncology Association (TTOD).

Speaking at a press conference held on Feb. 4 to mark World Cancer Day in Ankara, TTOD President Nuri Karadurmuş said cancer accounts for one in every five deaths worldwide, underlining the urgency of prevention, early diagnosis and access to evidence-based treatment.

Karadurmuş emphasized that advances in medical oncology have substantially improved patient outcomes over recent decades. He noted that the global five-year cancer survival rate, which stood at around 59% between the 1950s and early 2000s, has now reached 70% as of 2026.

“This improvement shows that cancer is no longer a disease without solutions. With early diagnosis and scientifically proven treatments, meaningful progress is being made,” Karadurmuş said.

Karadurmuş highlighted the continued importance of chemotherapy, noting that it remains a cornerstone of cancer treatment, either alone or in combination with targeted therapies. Targeted drugs are currently used in 22 cancer types and are associated with fewer side effects, allowing many patients to receive treatment at home without a significant decline in quality of life.

He also pointed to the growing role of immunotherapy, which is now reimbursed in Türkiye for seven cancer types and shows potential across nearly all cancer categories by activating the body’s own immune response.

“With treatments supported by robust scientific evidence, overall five-year survival rates across cancer types have reached 70%,” he said.

Karadurmuş warned that misinformation regarding alternative treatments poses a serious risk to public health. Claims that cannabis, high-dose vitamin C or herbal therapies can cure cancer often delay patients’ access to effective medical care, he said.

“These methods are not curative. While some may offer limited supportive benefits, rejecting chemotherapy or targeted therapies in favor of unproven approaches can significantly reduce a patient’s chance of survival,” he said, urging the public to trust evidence-based medicine and prioritize early diagnosis.

TTOD board member Mehmet Ali Nahit Şendur stressed that a substantial proportion of cancers are preventable. He noted that 30% to 50% of cancer cases are linked to environmental and lifestyle-related factors, with smoking alone responsible for about 30% of all cancers.

Lung cancer remains one of the most common diagnoses in Türkiye, affecting more than 40,000 people annually, Şendur said, adding that smoking is also a major risk factor for head and neck, colorectal and uterine cancers. Obesity and physical inactivity were cited as additional risk factors comparable to tobacco use.

Associate professor Deniz Can Güven said screening programs enable earlier diagnosis in many cancer types, improving survival outcomes. He noted that lung cancer remains the most frequently diagnosed cancer among men in Türkiye, while prostate and colorectal cancers also remain prevalent.

Of particular concern, Güven said, is a rise in lung cancer cases among women. He called for stronger tobacco control measures, increased colonoscopy screenings, and broader implementation of cervical cancer screening and HPV vaccination programs.

Experts at the meeting also highlighted ongoing research into mRNA-based cancer vaccines, describing them as a potentially transformative development in oncology.

Karadurmuş said mRNA technologies are expected to significantly accelerate progress in cancer treatment, while Şendur noted that current studies are advancing positively and could reach regulatory approval within the next two years.

“From the 2030s onward, mRNA vaccines are likely to become a permanent component of standard cancer treatment,” Şendur said.