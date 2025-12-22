A mobile cancer screening vehicle has begun traveling from village to village in Ağrı, eastern Türkiye, providing free screenings to women as part of a coordinated effort to strengthen early diagnosis in a province where cancer-related mortality rates remain high.

The initiative is designed as a targeted public health intervention to reduce preventable cancer deaths through early detection and awareness.

Equipped with the message “Early diagnosis saves lives. Do not fear cancer, fear being late,” the mobile unit prioritizes densely populated rural settlements, where access to regular health services is limited. Health care teams accompanying the vehicle conduct on-site screenings while also engaging directly with women to raise awareness about cancer types, risk factors and the importance of routine checkups.

During visits, women receive detailed briefings on cervical, breast and colorectal cancers, with free screenings offered to eligible age groups. Individuals identified as being in risk categories are referred to health care institutions for advanced diagnostic procedures, ensuring continuity of care beyond the initial screening phase.

The most recent outreach took place in Yukarı Küpkıran, one of the largest villages connected to the provincial center. The program included educational sessions aimed at increasing cancer awareness and strengthening early diagnosis literacy among women.

Dr. Elif Beyza Bulut, a physician at the Ağrı Community Health Center, stated that cancer-related deaths are disproportionately high in the province, making early screening initiatives particularly critical. “Our priority is to identify cancer at an early stage and to inform citizens that many forms of cancer are preventable with timely diagnosis,” she said.

Bulut explained that cervical cancer screenings are conducted for women aged 30 and above, breast cancer screenings for women aged 40 and above, and colorectal cancer screenings for both women and men aged 50 and above. “So far, we have visited four villages and screened approximately 400 people. Alongside screenings, we provide education on cancer types and conduct mammography examinations,” she added.

According to Bulut, the project has ambitious outreach targets. The teams aim to screen 26,000 people for cervical cancer and 15,000 people for breast cancer in the coming phases, significantly expanding coverage across rural areas.

Dr. Ahmet Emir Yılmaz emphasized that the mobile unit allows health care professionals to reach remote communities directly, eliminating access barriers that often delay diagnosis. Meanwhile, specialist Dr. Emir Gaffar Işık, head of Public Health Services at the provincial health directorate, reiterated that regular screenings remain the most effective tool in the fight against cancer, stressing that early diagnosis can be life-saving.

Health officials say the program will continue to expand, with additional village visits planned as part of a long-term strategy to strengthen preventive health care and reduce regional disparities in cancer outcomes.