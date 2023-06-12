Cappadocia, the central province renowned for its enchanting "fairy chimneys" – tall, cone-shaped rock formations clustered in Monks Valley – has unveiled its latest addition to the region's tourism landscape. The construction of a "glass terrace" in the Bünyan district is set to introduce new dynamics to the already captivating destination.

The Glass Terrace project in Cappadocia offers local and foreign tourists a unique opportunity to behold the mesmerizing land of fairy chimneys, a site recognized as a World Cultural Heritage by UNESCO.

Kayseri Governor Gökmen Çiçek enthusiastically invited everyone to Bünyan, sharing a promotional video of the glass terrace on his social media account. In his post, Çiçek expressed his excitement about completing the landscaping and the public opening of the Glass Terrace, which was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Kayseri Governorship, Metropolitan Municipality and Bünyan Municipality.

"The Glass Terrace has already started drawing in visitors and has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm," Çiçek shared. "We invite all citizens to Bünyan to experience the breathtaking panoramic view of the city surrounded by lush greenery from the vantage point of the glass terrace."

As tourists flock to witness the unique beauty of the fairy chimneys and the surrounding natural wonders, the glass terrace promises to become a significant draw for both domestic and international travelers, further enhancing the tourism potential of Cappadocia.