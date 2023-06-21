On the occasion of "World Giraffe Day," caretakers at Bursa Zoo treated giraffes, the old residents of the zoo, with their favorite treats on Wednesday.

Tallest of all mammals, these giraffes known as "Pasha," "Brave," and "King," who have been residing in the zoo for the past 11 years, were given special attention by two dedicated staff members.

The giraffes have a particular fondness for oak and sycamore leaves, and during the winter months, they are provided with "pickled leaves" since fresh leaves are scarce.

Ergün Kuva, one of the caretakers, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), noted that the giraffes usually take 15-20 minutes to finish their meals.

Afterward, staff inspects their outdoor areas, release the animals, and ensure their overall well-being and access to water.

Explaining that they prepare leaf pickles for these animals, which should not consume sugary products, since there are no fresh leaves during the winter months, Kuva explained that they have interacted with them extensively since they arrived in 2012.

"Giraffes are the world's largest land mammals, so they can be aggressive, but they are generally gentle animals. We're on good terms with them because we see spend longer time with them, than family and call them by names. We call them by their names. They recognize us and come. Giraffes are beautiful animals. We love them and want everyone (else) to love them," Kuva said.

Bursa Zoo, established in 1998 by the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality, encompasses an area of approximately 206,600 square meters (2,223,824 square feet) and is a full member of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA).

It has world-class modern grounds with 11 ponds, around 2,000 trees, 150,000 plants, and animal habitats.