Cappadocia, renowned for its fairy chimneys and volcanic rock formations, has turned into a magnet for local and foreign tourists seeking refuge from scorching temperatures in the unique allure of its caves and underground cities. As the temperature soars beyond 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) in Nevşehir, visitors descend into the subterranean labyrinths, a historical journey that offers respite from the stifling summer heat.

Thousands of tourists flock to Cappadocia daily to witness the awe-inspiring wonders of Türkiye's natural beauty. Amid the sweltering conditions, the underground cities of Derinkuyu, Kaymaklı, Özkonak, Tatlarin, Mazı and Kayaşehir have emerged as favored destinations among travelers.

Özay Onur, the President of the Nevşehir Tourist Guides Chamber, explained to Anadolu Agency (AA) that the underground cities carved out of rock deep below the ground provide a naturally cool environment in summer and warm shelter in winter. As the region's visitors converge on these subterranean havens, they encounter a natural air-conditioned ambiance, allowing them to relax and explore Cappadocia in a unique way.

"In the underground cities, the temperature hovers between 16-18 degrees Celsius throughout the year," Onur stated. "When our guests arrive, they encounter a natural air conditioned environment, and we offer them a tour of Cappadocia in three ways: Underground, on the ground surface, and from the sky with a balloon. These underground cities, with a history dating back to 1,800 BC, served as refuge spots during times of war in past civilizations. Carved from tuff rock, these structures provide a cool haven for travelers to escape the heat."

Chen Gong, a tourist from China, shared his experience of spending two days in Cappadocia, expressing how the underground cities, especially during noon, offered a unique respite from high temperatures.

Rajesh Narang, an Indian tourist, marveled at the region's ability to offer different climates on the same day, stating, "Walking in these caves is a wonderful feeling. Cappadocia is an invaluable place where you can hardly walk in hot weather but experience the cool air underground."

Anderson Morris, a tourist from the United States, was delighted with the natural air-conditioned ambiance in the underground cities, providing a stark contrast to the sweltering weather outside.

Apart from the underground cities, the Uçhisar castle is another important tourist attraction in the region. Over 111,000 visitors have flocked to the castle in the first six months of the year, and were enticed by the breathtaking bird's-eye view it offers, capturing the essence of Cappadocia's majestic landscape.

As the allure of Cappadocia's caves and underground cities continue to enchant travelers, the region stands out as a sanctuary where history and nature intertwine, creating an unforgettable experience for tourists seeking solace from the relentless summer heat.