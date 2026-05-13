A cat in Bursa in northwestern Türkiye has gained attention for accompanying its owner on activities ranging from swimming and canoeing to snowboarding and horse riding after surviving a life threatening illness.

Nine year old “Başkan,” owned by electrical and electronics engineer Şule Özcan, recovered from feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), a disease considered fatal for many cats. Following an intensive treatment process, the cat became inseparable from its owner and adapted to her active lifestyle.

Özcan adopted Başkan when the cat was 2 years old. Several months later, veterinarians diagnosed the animal with FIP, prompting a difficult treatment period that included imported medication, around the clock care and constant supervision.

Özcan said the experience created a strong bond between them and left her fearful of losing the cat again.

Başkan swims in sea water during a boat trip with its owner, Bursa, Türkiye, Oct. 17, 2025. (AA Photo)

“This disease usually ends in death. When I learned about it, I said, ‘We will find a solution and do everything we can,’” she said.

During the recovery process, Özcan hand fed Başkan and gave the cat water using a syringe. Over time, she said, the cat developed complete trust in her and began following her everywhere.

The pair first explored the sea together during summer boat trips. According to Özcan, Başkan unexpectedly jumped into open water and started swimming on its own.

“He came onto the boat with me and later began swimming by himself. We were all surprised because we were in open sea,” she said.

Başkan later accompanied Özcan on diving trips and even swam with Turkish free diving world record holder Şahika Ercümen.

Başkan accompanies its owner Şule Özcan during a walk in the snow, Uludağ, Türkiye, April 11, 2026. (AA Photo)

During winter trips to Uludağ in northwestern Türkiye, the cat also adapted to snowy conditions and began snowboarding while sitting on Özcan’s lap.

Beyond outdoor sports, Başkan joins Özcan on canoe rides, horse riding sessions and cinema visits on rainy days. The cat also regularly visits neighbors and socializes with other animals in the area.

Özcan said she never forces the cat into activities and carefully watches for signs of stress, especially because stress can trigger the illness again in cats that survived FIP.

“If Başkan could not adapt to my life, I would adapt to his,” she said.

She also encouraged people to adopt animals instead of buying them, saying rescued pets can develop deep bonds with their owners when given proper care and trust.