The centuries-old Selahaddin Eyyubi Mosque, located in the Silvan district of Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye, has been hosting the tradition of mukabele for nine centuries.

During Ramadan, after the noon and afternoon prayers, those who participate in mukabele at the mosque show interest in a tradition based on the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad, according to the inscription at the entrance of the mosque, which was built in 1185.

Worshippers follow religious officials' recitation of the Quran, and those who do not know the recitation listen to the verses being read.

Silvan District Mufti Murat Demir states that the mosque is packed for all five daily prayers, with especially larger crowds attending the prayers at noon and in the afternoon.

He emphasizes that the mosque is an important heritage site: "It has almost a thousand years of history. Some sources suggest it was built in 1031, while others indicate it was built during the Artuqid period, with records from 1152. Later, during the Ayyubid period, Selahaddin Eyyubi renovated the mosque, which is why it carries his name."

He continues, "From that time on, our traditions of Taraweeh (Ramadan night prayer) and mukabele have continued. We continue to carry on the legacy left to us by our ancestors. We perform mukabele twice a day during Ramadan – once after the noon prayer and again after the afternoon prayer, and we will continue this, God willing."

Shopkeeper Mustafa Demirer, who learned about the mosque from his elders and ancestors, said: "The mosque has been open for worship for over 850 to 1,000 years. We continue performing our prayers, mukabele during Ramadan, Tarawih prayers and our religious duties during other holy days here. We hope that the younger generation, just like us, learns from the elders and continues this tradition of reading mukabele in this mosque."

Local Ebubekir Genel said: "Reading and understanding the Quran is essential, and by that, I mean putting its commandments into practice. I have been participating in the mukabele tradition at this mosque for years. I invite all of our people and Silvan residents to join the mukabele tradition being carried out in this mosque."

"In this time when Palestine faces massacres and Jerusalem is under siege, it is especially meaningful to commemorate in a mosque bearing the name of Selahaddin Eyyubi, the Conqueror of Jerusalem, which gives us even more inspiration," he added.