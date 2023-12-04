The historic 90-year-old Taş Mektep, known as the "Stone School," in the coastal city of Antalya has been meticulously restored and transformed into a vibrant library through collaborative efforts supported by the Antalya Governorship.

Facing the looming threat of demolition, the Stone School was rescued and revitalized, thanks to the joint initiatives of the Antalya Governorship and Aksu Municipality. Commencing in June 2020, the restoration project breathed new life into the structure, amounting to a total investment of TL 2,316,000 ($80,163). Originally crafted using a single-story, entirely stone masonry technique, the school has been repurposed into a library, now open to students and citizens.

The interior of a 90-Year-Old Stone School restored into a library, Antalya, Türkiye, Dec. 04, 2023. (DHA Photo)

The newly inaugurated stone library has become a bustling hub, with students frequenting its halls for exam preparation and study sessions.

Cemil Karabayram, the Conservation and Restoration Specialist at the Antalya Governorship's Cultural Heritage Unit, highlighted the project's inception in 2020, followed by ongoing periodic efforts. "Our collaboration with the Governorship and Aksu Municipality led to the commencement of these critical restoration works," Karabayram remarked.

Among the discoveries within the Stone School, Karabayram shed light on an invaluable stone board unearthed during excavations. This artifact has been carefully safeguarded and is slated for preservation through meticulous cleaning and conservative passive protection measures, ensuring its passage into the future.

Expressing gratitude for the support, Karabayram extended thanks to Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the Minister of Culture and Tourism and Antalya's former and present governors, acknowledging their contributions to these architectural restorations.