The Ministry of Youth and Sports is set to kick-start the commemorative activities marking the 109th anniversary of the Sarıkamış Campaign, an event drawing thousands of young participants from across Türkiye annually.

Scheduled as a three-day event, the program aims to pay homage to the martyrs of Sarıkamış in eastern Kars province by gathering numerous young individuals in Sarıkamış.

The Sarıkamış Martyrs' Commemoration Program begins on the first day with a dinner honoring the families of martyrs and veterans at 2:30 p.m., followed by a Mevlit reading ceremony at Sarıkamış Kazım Karabekir Mosque at 6:30 p.m. Later in the evening, a torchlight march from 15 July Martyrs Square to Yukarı Sarıkamış Martyrdom will commence at 8:30 p.m., following the Mevlid-i Şerif program.

Activities on Saturday, Jan. 6, will initiate with the inauguration of the Snow Sculptures Exhibition at Sarıkamış Ski Center at 3:30 p.m. A torchlight ski show and a "Mapping 3D Show" will ensue at 5:30 p.m., captivating the attendees at the Sarıkamış Ski Center.

The final day, Sunday, Jan. 7, features the Remembrance March. Participants will gather at the Kızılçubuk Summit Area, commencing the march at 10 a.m. and culminating at the Crescent and Star Ceremony Area. The ceremony will include a moment of silence, the reading of the National Anthem, a wreath-laying ceremony and protocol speeches.

Concluding the Sarıkamış Martyrs' Commemoration Program, a Steel Wings show is planned at the Crescent and Star Ceremony Area. Additionally, weather permitting, the program may conclude with the Solo Türk show, adding a poignant touch to the commemoration.

Sarıkamış Express

The Sarıkamış Express embarked from the Ankara Train Station as part of the Sarıkamış Martyrs' Commemoration Program, setting off at 10:30 a.m. This historical journey aboard the Sarıkamış Express is expected to span roughly 24 hours, passing through Ankara, Kırıkkale, Kayseri, Sivas, Erzincan and Erzurum provinces before reaching its destination in Sarıkamış, Kars.

Among the passengers on board was Mehmet Erdoğmuş, a veteran from Cyprus, who shared poignant memories. He expressed: "I am the child of a martyr; my father lost his life in a tragic accident in Sarıkamış. His resting place remains there. Every 2-3 years, I make the pilgrimage to Sarıkamış to pay my respects to my father and the 90,000 martyrs buried there." Erdoğmuş passionately added: "During these visits, I educate the younger generation about the profound significance of this sacred place. This isn't a stage for theatrics; we are not actors. I recall my own injury, arriving in Adana on a stretcher. I have stories to share with the youth who journey to Sarıkamış aboard this train. Their perspective will undoubtedly be transformed after visiting this hallowed ground."

Sarıkamış Campaign

The Sarıkamış offensive was launched to repel the advance of Russian forces upon the empire's eastern borders during World War I undertaken by the Ottomans. The offensive, which began in December 1914, quickly succumbed to the weather with scores of troops lost in blizzards.

After suffering tragic losses, only a few units reached Sarıkamış, which was under Russian occupation. Records from the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) show some 60,000 soldiers died from cold, hunger and hypothermia because the soldiers weren't wearing suitable uniforms.

Despite the Ottoman defeat, the Russian command was alarmed enough to call for help from its allies, who subsequently initiated the famous Gallipoli campaign where Ottoman forces emerged victorious.

The Gallipoli campaign paved the way for the Turkish War of Independence under the command of Mustafa Kemal Pasha, the commander at the Battle of Gallipoli who later founded the Republic of Türkiye.

Today, the Sarıkamış tragedy of the crumbling Ottoman Empire is etched in the memory of the Turkish public as one of the last patriotic sagas of early 20th century Türkiye, apart from the Gallipoli campaign. It highlights the victory of the Turkish army that they achieved despite all odds and without defying orders.

Images from the Russian archives reveal that although Ottoman troops made some progress on the front, its forces struggled a lot. Foreign and Turkish soldiers who survived later recalled that conditions were so severe that it was almost impossible to bury the bodies of martyrs because of the frozen soil.

Despite the freezing weather, soldiers weren't allowed to light fires because of safety measures. Besides, those who survived later shared that they made it through by placing flammable mushrooms in their pockets to feel warm and placing warmers under their arms and legs.

To make matters worse, the units were cut off from much-needed supplies as horse carts and gun carriages struggled to move through the storms. A total of 5,000 Ottoman soldiers went missing or were taken prisoner by the Russians throughout the campaign.

“Türkiye is not a country that was liberated easily. For every inch of the country, several lives were sacrificed. It's because of our veterans that we are proudly celebrating the centenary of the republic,” Polat said.