A börek-eating competition in Bursa, northwestern Türkiye, attracted participants and visitors during the 3rd annual Bursa Gastronomy Festival. Organized by Hasan Acar, who previously entered the Guinness World Records for making the world’s largest börek, the event drew significant attention for its unique and competitive nature.

The competition, held in the open air at the Merinos Atatürk Congress and Culture Center, gave 52 participants 10 minutes to eat as much börek as possible. Among them, Ahmet Kılıç secured victory by consuming an impressive 15 meters (nearly 50 feet) of börek. His remarkable performance earned him 5 grams of gold, while second and third-place finishers received various gifts.

Reflecting on his success, Kılıç expressed his excitement: "The festival has been a lot of fun. Yesterday, I placed fourth in the baklava-eating competition, and today I took first place in the börek contest, breaking my own record. I'm thrilled to be the champion."

Hasan Acar praised the determination of the participants.

"We take great pride in hosting the longest börek-eating contest. Our champion, who ate 15 meters in 10 minutes, performed exceptionally well, and we are committed to keeping this record in Bursa," Acar said.

The Bursa Gastronomy Festival took place between Sept. 13-16 and has become a major attraction in the region, drawing food enthusiasts from all over Türkiye. It continues to celebrate the city’s rich culinary heritage with exciting events like this showcasing Bursa’s vibrant food culture.