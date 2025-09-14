As part of the “From Üsküdar to Gaza, a Bridge of Hearts” campaign organized by several NGOs in collaboration with local merchants in Üsküdar, Istanbul, a charity bazaar was set up in the courtyard of Valide-i Cedid Mosque on Sept. 12.

The campaign is jointly run by the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), Sadakataşı Association, Deniz Feneri Association, Aziz Mahmud Hüdayi Foundation and YediHilal Association. The bazaar attracted strong interest from local residents.

At the event, where numerous NGOs opened stands, a variety of products, including clothing, food, toys, gifts, and jewelry, were offered for sale, with proceeds to be donated to Gaza.

Hayrettin Akbaba, Donations Relations Manager at Deniz Feneri Association, said that the campaign, launched under the slogan “From Üsküdar to Gaza, a Bridge of Hearts,” is growing steadily.

Akbaba said the bazaar has drawn large crowds, adding, “The main actors are our valued citizens who show interest and support for this campaign. Not only food, but clothing and gift items are also available at the charity bazaar.”

He emphasized that many different NGOs have come together under one roof for Gaza. “Their sole goal is to see what they can do for Gaza. Volunteers created artwork, drew pictures, sang here—they wanted to say, ‘We are with our brothers and sisters in Gaza.’ The income from this bazaar will support them in various ways: some funds will go to soup kitchens, some to hospitals, some to water wells, tents, and schools for our brothers and sisters there,” he said.

Ömer Faruk Serdar, IHH Üsküdar Representative, said more than 27 NGOs participated in the bazaar and that proceeds from sold products will be donated to Gaza.

Serdar added that visitors have been arriving in large numbers since morning. “Housewives brought their handmade products here. Following our program, we will host a theater event called ‘Paid Boycott’ at Aziz Mahmud Hüdayi Complex, where we expect 500 attendees, contributing to awareness activities,” he said.

Muhammed Yusuf Karakaş, founder of “Kudüslü Dükkanı,” which sells products with Islamic motifs, said the initiative was established to support Gaza and that all profits go to people in need in the region.

Karakaş explained that he and around 20 friends sold design products featuring Islamic geography both online and in stores, creating an international enterprise.

“Alhamdulillah, we have carried out major projects, both in Gaza and other Islamic countries. Recently, we also built an orphanage in Aleppo. We continue to support many projects in Gaza,” he added.