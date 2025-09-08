Shopkeepers in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district will donate their earnings on Friday, Sept. 12, to support Gaza and draw attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis there.

The initiative is part of the “Bridge of Hearts from Üsküdar to Gaza” campaign, organized in collaboration with the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), Sadakataşı Association, Deniz Feneri Association and Aziz Mahmud Hüdayi Foundation.

As part of the campaign, Üsküdar’s shopkeepers will dedicate their daily earnings on Sept. 12 to Gaza. The district’s Gastronomy Street will be decorated with Palestinian flags, and a Gaza-themed exhibition will be opened. The organizers aim to transform this local solidarity effort into a nationwide aid mobilization.

Additionally, on Sept. 13-14, a “Charity Bazaar” will be set up in the courtyard of Valide-i Cedid Mosque, allowing visitors to make donations while raising awareness.

On Saturday, Sept.13, at 6 p.m., the Kılıç Art troupe will stage a play titled “This Is Not My Issue / Password: Boycott” at the Hüdayi Complex Conference Hall, exploring the concept of boycotts through humor, emotion, and discovery.

Ömer Faruk Serdar, the coordinator of the event, said the initiative was launched following requests from local shopkeepers, “Our shopkeepers approached us, asking if we could organize such an activity. We said ‘Bismillah’ and started this program. More than 50 shopkeepers in Üsküdar have joined this awareness effort. Starting Monday, we will decorate Gastronomy Street with Turkish and Palestinian flags."

"Our goal is not just to collect donations but to raise awareness. Around 27 NGOs in Üsküdar are also involved, and on Friday, we plan to hold an awareness festival-like event. Following that, on Saturday and Sunday, our NGOs will sell their products at the Charity Bazaar to further support this initiative,” he added.

Serdar emphasized that the campaign would bring hope to the oppressed in Gaza and serve as an example for shopkeepers in other districts.

He also revealed plans to expand the campaign beyond Üsküdar, stating, “We hope this movement will spread from Üsküdar to all of Türkiye. Nongovernmental Organizations (NGOs) from Çekmeköy, Ataşehir and Ümraniye have already expressed interest in organizing similar events in their districts.”