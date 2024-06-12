The Ministry of Labor and Social Security continues to work in cooperation with nongovernmental organizations as well as other public institutions and organizations to prevent child labor.

While the aim of eliminating poverty, which is the main reason for children entering working life, increasing the quality and accessibility of education, and developing social awareness and sensitivity, action plans have been prepared.

In this context, the ministry, with the contributions of relevant institutions and organizations, has already implemented the second national program covering 2017-2023, following the first National Program to Combat Child Labor covering 2005-2015.

In line with these goals, children who were working or were at the risk of working were directed to public services and efforts were made to ensure that the children continued their education and their basic needs were met. Likewise, individuals of working age in the family are encouraged to acquire a profession.

Monitoring child labor risks

To eliminate the difficulties experienced by workers and their families who go to other provinces to work as seasonal agricultural workers, studies were carried out in 2010, 2017 and 2024.

Within the scope of the Preventing Child Labor in Seasonal Agriculture Project, the Child Labor Risk Monitoring and Tracking System was prepared, which will allow the risks related to child labor to be monitored from a single point.

Protocols were signed regarding the integration of the system, whose software was completed, with the systems of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the Ministry of Family and Social Services and the Turkish Employment Agency (IŞKUR).

After the protocol regarding the integration with the Ministry of National Education's system is signed, data-sharing between institutions will begin.

Information on school attendance and the rate of children prevented from entering working life will be monitored, and information regarding families working in seasonal agriculture, their children's current situation and access to public services will be collected under one roof.

The system, whose development will be completed by the end of this year, is planned to be implemented in 2025.

Türkiye fights child labor globally

The progress Türkiye has made with the work it has carried out in this field for nearly 30 years is also reflected in national statistics.

According to research conducted by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on child labor, while the rate of children in the 6-17 age group working in economic jobs was 15.2% in 1994, this rate decreased by 4.4% in 2019.

Türkiye, which has made significant progress in the fight against child labor, also supports the global movement to combat child labor by sharing the experiences it has gained in this process on international platforms.

This year in April, Türkiye took part in the global cooperation established to eliminate forced labor, modern slavery, human trafficking and child labor in line with the relevant target of the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and presented the national road map as "Alliance 8.7 Guide Country."