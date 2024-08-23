Two child mummies, a girl and a boy, discovered during the construction of the Kayseri-Ankara highway in 1927, are now on display at the Kayseri Archaeology Museum. The mummies were found in the Boğazköprü area of the Kocasinan district, central Türkiye.

Initially examined and stored at Kayseri High School, where they remained for several decades, the mummies were later transferred to an older museum building in 1982. In May 2024, they were relocated to the newly completed Kayseri Archaeology Museum, which houses around 1,940 artifacts.

Museum Director Gökhan Yıldız provided details about the mummies, now showcased in the Eastern Roman Hall: "According to our archives, these two child mummies were discovered in 1927 in Boğazköprü, a road junction west of our city. They were kept at Kayseri High School until 1982, then moved to previous museum buildings. With the completion of our new facility, we have reintroduced them for public viewing."

Yıldız noted the mummies' remarkable preservation. "The mummies consist of a girl, approximately 94 centimeters (37.01 inches) long, and a boy, about 64 centimeters. The girl appears to have been strangled with a chain-like object, while the boy likely died from a feverish illness. Both are identified as Christian due to the arm positions across their chests."

Scientific research suggests the mummies date back to the eighth to 13th centuries during the Eastern Roman Period. "Given the positive response from visitors, we plan to continue exhibiting them," Yıldız said.

He added that mummification was not uncommon in Anatolia, particularly during the Eastern Roman, Turkic Beyliks and Seljuk periods, primarily for royalty. "However, there is no evidence of such practices during the Ottoman Period. The rarity of these mummies has drawn significant interest, and we plan to enhance the exhibition by targeting specific age groups and dedicating a special area in the museum for them," Yıldız concluded.