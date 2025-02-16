The success rates of childhood cancer treatments in Türkiye have surpassed 70%, according to professor Neriman Sarı, a pediatric hematology and oncology specialist at Bilkent City Hospital’s Children's Hospital.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on International Childhood Cancer Day, professor Sarı stated that around 20 million people worldwide are diagnosed with cancer annually, with 400,000 of them being children.

She noted that in Türkiye, 3,000 to 4,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year, accounting for approximately 2% of all cancer cases in the country.

Highlighting the significance of International Childhood Cancer Day, observed on Feb. 15 since 2002, professor Sarı emphasized that efforts have been ongoing to raise awareness about early diagnosis and access to proper treatment.

She explained, “Childhood cancers are rare, which makes diagnosis challenging. They also differ significantly from adult cancers in terms of type. While lung, breast, prostate and colon cancers are more common in adults, leukemia, lymphoma and brain tumors are more prevalent in children.”

Dr. Sarı warned that unexplained symptoms in children could signal cancer, explaining: “These tumors often do not present with specific symptoms, leading to delayed diagnosis. Persistent, unexplained fever, weight loss, fatigue, swelling in any part of the body, severe headaches, vomiting or bruising without trauma should raise suspicion of childhood cancer."

"Families should be vigilant about these symptoms. If symptoms are not easily explained, both family physicians and pediatricians should consider childhood cancers in their differential diagnosis,” she said.

Dr. Sarı highlighted advancements in childhood cancer treatment, noting significant improvements in success rates:

“Today, the treatment success rate for childhood cancers has increased considerably. Developed countries achieve over 80% success, while in Türkiye, we have surpassed 70%. However, in underdeveloped countries, the rate remains below 30%. International Childhood Cancer Day aims to ensure equal access to treatment for all children with cancer.”

Discussing treatment methods, she explained that chemotherapy is the primary approach for leukemia and lymphoma, while other tumors may require surgery and radiotherapy in addition to chemotherapy.

“In recent years, targeted therapies, commonly known as smart drugs, have become part of cancer treatment. Stem cell transplants and cellular therapies have also been integrated into our treatment protocols,” she added.

Emphasizing the lengthy and comprehensive treatment process for childhood cancers, professor Sarı said, “Our youngest patient is currently six months old. We treat patients from the newborn stage up to 18 years old. Even if a patient is diagnosed before turning 18, we continue monitoring and treating them until they reach 25.”

Providing insights into tumors that can develop in infants, she explained: “Patients with adrenal gland, kidney, or liver tumors often present with abdominal swelling. Symptoms may include irritability, feeding difficulties, or a sudden inability to breastfeed properly."

"In cases of brain tumors in infancy, neurological dysfunctions may appear, such as a child initially starting to crawl but later losing this ability or experiencing difficulties in urination and bowel movements. All of these could be signs of an oncological condition,” she added.