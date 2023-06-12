Antalya, a popular city known for its stunning sea views and attracting both tourists and foreigners, is witnessing a significant shift in housing preferences after the recent deadly earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6.

Previously coveted properties overlooking the sea are now being overshadowed by a new demand for earthquake-resistant buildings.

The current trend in Antalya leans toward structures with rock floors, horizontal architecture and buildings that are newly constructed or a few years old, as opposed to high-rise luxury residences with scenic views. The seismic events in Kahramanmaraş have prompted potential buyers and renters to prioritize adherence to the earthquake code and reinforced concrete design guidelines implemented in 1998 and 2000, respectively.

As a result, older buildings constructed before these regulations struggle to attract buyers in the current housing market.

Cenk Altun, a real estate agent in Antalya, revealed that customers had never previously inquired about earthquake regulations, but the situation has changed dramatically. Altun mentioned an apartment built in 1993, which is well-located but failed to sell at the desired price. Despite reducing the cost from TL 4.9 million to TL 4.3 million, there have been no buyers.

Halit Mert, another real estate agent in the city, emphasized that towering high-rise buildings are no longer preferred. Instead, newly constructed structures with fewer floors are gaining attention, especially those designed to withstand earthquakes. Mert noted a growing preference for detached houses among young citizens.

Mert also highlighted an interesting trend where individuals, particularly those from earthquake-prone regions, are considering leasing land. He mentioned a family from the quake-hit province of Gaziantep that proposed renting land to install a container for accommodation. The family expressed their intention to set up six containers in a location with access to electricity and water, indicating a shift toward alternative housing options.

The Kahramanmaraş earthquakes were some of the strongest ever recorded in the Levant, with aftershocks continuing for three weeks. The seismic activity resulted from shallow strike-slip faulting and affected about 14 million people, around 16% of the country's population. The confirmed death toll stood at approximately 50,700 in Türkiye and 8,400 in Syria.

As Antalya grapples with the aftermath of these devastating earthquakes, the demand for earthquake-resistant housing shapes the local real estate market. Prospective buyers and renters are now prioritizing safety and adherence to building codes, marking a significant shift in housing preferences in the region.