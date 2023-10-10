A civil society village has been established in the southern province of Hatay's Samandağ district to provide housing for earthquake victims and serve as a centralized location for various aid and support organizations. The district was severely affected by earthquakes that occurred on Feb. 6, causing extensive damage.

The village, consisting of 176 prefabricated structures, each measuring 30 square meters, was officially inaugurated with a performance by a choir composed of miners who participated in search and rescue operations following the earthquakes in Samandağ.

Nevzat Duyar, the project coordinator and deputy chairperson of the Black Sea Confederation of Civil Society Organizations (KASTOB), explained that the project was the result of comprehensive assessments conducted in the earthquake-affected area and consultations with authorities. Duyar emphasized that immediate action was taken to address the pressing needs of the affected community.

In its initial phase, the village will provide housing for 250 families. The primary aim of the village is to bring together earthquake victims and major civil society organizations within the same facility. Besides housing, the prefabricated village offers various amenities, including a nursery, dining hall, mosque and sports field.

The Samandağ district was struck by a series of earthquakes, with the initial devastating event occurring on Feb 6, resulting in the loss of over 50,000 lives. Subsequently, on Feb. 20, the district experienced another earthquake measuring 5.8 in magnitude, further impacting the region.

The civil society village represents a collaborative effort to provide essential support, shelter and resources to the earthquake victims while fostering a sense of community and solidarity among those affected.