In a concerted effort to safeguard biodiversity, a project initiated in May has made significant strides in cleaning the northern Gulf of Izmit, removing 200,000 cubic meters of bottom mud from the sea and revitalizing an area spanning 32 hectares.

The initiative, "Izmit Gulf Eastern Basin Bottom Sludge Cleaning, Dewatering, and Disposal Service Project," is a collaborative endeavor between the Ministry of Health, the Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality and the Department of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change. It specifically targets the eastern side of the Gulf of Izmit.

Operations are conducted from a construction site established across a 70-decare area in Izmit district's former fairground location. Dredging and dewatering processes facilitate the extraction of mud from the sea with the aid of ships and pipes, transporting it to the designated storage area.

Over the span of seven months, approximately 32 hectares of the targeted 468-hectare area in the eastern part of Izmit Bay have been effectively cleaned, as noted by Mesut Önem, Head of the Metropolitan Municipality Environmental Protection and Control Department. Önem highlighted the area's significant biodiversity challenges, highlighting issues related to low water circulation, odor, turbidity and algae blooms caused by the mud.

"Our primary goal is to prevent recurring biological changes and the resurgence of mucilage or algal blooms," Onem stated. He emphasized the remarkable decline in biodiversity from 40 fish species found in the cleaner zones of Izmit Bay to only four species observed in the affected area, based on sampling studies conducted with Istanbul University.

Efforts involve separating solid and liquid components, returning cleaned water to the sea and storing the sludge in geotextile tubes. Önem stressed the ecological significance of this cleaning endeavor, remarking, "We are removing mud that has accumulated over 100 years from the marine ecosystem."

With a workforce of 120 individuals operating on-site, the project extracts approximately 3,000 cubic meters of mud per hour, contributing significantly to the restoration of marine ecosystems. Önem expressed their intent to conclude the project by the end of 2026, outlining their ongoing use of geotextile tubes and research collaborations with Kocaeli University (KOÜ) to explore innovative applications for the extracted sludge.

"We aim to further develop research and development studies based on feasibility results, emphasizing the importance of recycling the sludge for the sake of preserving nature," Önem emphasized.

The project has garnered international attention, attracting visits from journalists and researchers worldwide. Önem reiterated the global impact and exemplariness of the initiative, highlighting its significance for both the marine ecosystem and future sustainability efforts.

"This project proves our commitment and vision for the future. There is no parallel project worldwide focused on such extensive cleaning efforts. We are solely dedicated to cleansing the accumulated mud from the easternmost part of the Marmara Sea, a crucial endeavor for the marine ecosystem and our collective future," Önem concluded.