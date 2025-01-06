Algae removal efforts are in full swing at Lake Eğirdir in Türkiye's Mediterranean region to prevent algae blooms and pollution. A team of 90 people is working to improve water quality and protect the ecosystem. So far, 600 bags of algae have been collected using special machines and properly disposed of.

As Türkiye's fourth-largest lake, Lake Eğirdir will continue these cleaning efforts into 2025 to combat algae blooms and biological pollution. Algae and aquatic plants causing unpleasant smells and appearances on the lake's surface are being collected and disposed of with specialized equipment.

Within the framework of the nine-point action plan prepared by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, it is aimed to improve the water quality in the lake. In this context, algae accumulated on the surface of the lake was cleaned using an amphibious weed mower that can operate on land and in water. The works started in May last year continue unabated to protect the ecosystem around the lake.

Approximately 600 bags of seaweed were collected during the cleaning work. The sacks of moss were loaded onto trucks with the help of a crane and sent to Türkiye's Isparta Solid Waste Landfill Facility. The works are carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, the General Directorate of Protection of Natural Assets, GİSAŞ Shipbuilding Industry and Eğirdir Municipality.

Eğirdir Municipality Climate Change and Zero Waste Manager Pınar Kesiktaş stated that a team of 90 people participated in the cleaning efforts. The team on duty continues the disposal process by collecting and bagging the algae. Kesiktaş stated that the mayor of Eğirdir, Mustafa Özer, and the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change support the work.

Lake Eğirdir and its surrounding areas are under special protection with the status of “Sensitive Area to be Definitively Protected,” “Qualified Natural Protection Area” and “Sustainable Conservation and Controlled Use Area.” These regulations aim to protect the natural richness of the region and ensure ecosystem balance.

The ongoing cleaning works aim to protect the lake's biodiversity and improve water quality. Cleaning the algae on the surface of the lake is considered an important step to improve environmental health and preserve the natural beauty of the region.