Women must have a greater say in climate policymaking, from shaping decisions to accessing green finance, Türkiye’s COP31 Women’s Ambassador Tuğba Işık Ercan told Daily Sabah ahead of the U.N. climate summit in Antalya from Nov. 9 to 20.

“Women’s participation is not an optional addition to climate policy, but it is essential to making that policy effective and lasting,” said Ercan, who chairs the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) Women’s Branch.

She said Türkiye’s experience in mobilizing women for environmental action, including a zero-waste training program that reached approximately 45,000 women in six months, could contribute to international climate efforts.

Ercan said women should not be viewed solely as people affected by climate change, but also as leaders capable of developing solutions and influencing decisions.

Their role must extend beyond household conservation and waste management to sectors such as energy, agriculture, urban planning, technology, finance and local government, she said.

Political parties can support this shift by consulting women experts and producers, expanding training opportunities and giving women greater responsibility in policymaking. Partnerships with local governments, academia and civil society can also strengthen their participation.

“What matters is that women are not only messengers, but also actors who shape policy,” Ercan said.

Building on zero-waste initiatives

Ercan pointed to the Zero Waste Movement, championed by first lady Emine Erdoğan, as an example of how environmental initiatives can mobilize women and contribute to international cooperation.

Since taking office in February 2025, she said, the AK Party Women’s Branch has prioritized environmental protection and sustainable living through its Department of Environment and Urban Policies.

Its “Zero Waste: Possible with Women” 81 Province Education Programme began with a pilot in Siirt, southeastern Türkiye, followed by preparatory training in Ankara. In six months, approximately 45,000 women received training on environmental sustainability, waste management and the circular economy, supported by practical workshops.

Ercan also cited the “Cities Rising with Women: Following the Water” program in Istanbul, which addressed water security, drought, flood risks and climate-resilient cities.

Tuğba Işık Ercan speaks at the Zero Waste Forum, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 5, 2026. (Courtesy of Zero Waste Foundation)

Bringing women’s experience to COP31

Planned COP31 activities will include panels, interviews, workshops and exhibitions addressing women’s contributions to food security, energy management, climate-resilient cities and sustainable production, Ercan said, with a particular focus on zero-waste diplomacy and the circular economy.

As COP31 Women’s Ambassador, she said she wants women’s experiences and proposals to feature more prominently in policy discussions, emphasizing that their participation must go beyond attending events.

“The essential step is for women’s needs and proposals to be considered in consultations with relevant institutions and translated into practical solutions,” she said.

An artwork titled “From Roots to the Future” will convey this message through culture and art. It combines textile remnants produced through women’s work at Türkiye’s Maturation Institutes with discarded plastics, metals and naturally fallen branches.

The woman depicted in the work represents someone who creates, protects and transforms, while the sapling she carries symbolizes responsibility toward future generations, Ercan said.

Measuring success beyond the summit

For Ercan, COP31’s success will depend on whether its discussions lead to action after the summit.

“I hope COP31 will go beyond declarations of intent and help build practical, lasting partnerships that make a difference at the local level,” she said.

She said progress could include support for women-led initiatives, successful local projects being replicated elsewhere and stronger female representation in decision-making. Women must also have access to green finance, green technologies and the skills needed to benefit from emerging opportunities in the green economy.

“Women should not be left on the sidelines of this transformation; they should help shape it, lead it and share in its benefits,” Ercan said.

Ercan said the impact of environmental training should be measured by whether it leads to lasting changes in daily life, including reduced waste, more efficient resource use and sustainable choices.

“COP31’s success should be measured not only by how many people take part, but also by which solutions are put into practice and how they improve people’s lives,” she said.