Forest fires in Türkiye have become increasingly severe, according to a recent update from the Forest Engineering Department at Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa (İÜC).

The country faces approximately 2,000 forest fires yearly, a significant rise from previous decades. “Between 1988 and 2000, Türkiye averaged around 1,900 fires annually,” explains Merih Göltaş from the department.

“This number increased to about 2,100 from 2000 to 2011; since 2011, it has surged to nearly 2,700 fires per year. This shows a concerning upward trend.”

Göltaş attributes this rising trend to a combination of climate change and human activities. As a country in the Mediterranean region, Türkiye has always faced fire risks. However, the situation has worsened significantly. “The issue has been prevalent in the past and continues to escalate, with a likely increase in the future,” he added.

Human activities intensify fire risks

Several factors contribute to the increase in forest fires, according to Göltaş. Population growth is one significant factor, as it puts additional pressure on forested areas. Increased tourism, the expansion of industrial activities and agricultural development in or near forest areas also play a role. Göltaş highlights that these activities contribute to a higher risk of fires. “Climate change further exacerbates these issues by leading to more extreme weather conditions,” he notes. “These conditions increase the damage caused by fires, making them harder to control and more destructive each year.”

Göltaş also discussed the reciprocal impact between climate change and forest fires. Fires release carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, which contribute to further climate change. This creates a vicious cycle where climate change exacerbates fire conditions and fires, in turn, worsen climate change.

“The traditional fire season, which used to last from May 1 to Nov. 1, is now extending to seven to eight months due to climate change,” Göltaş explained. “Extreme weather conditions, such as prolonged dry spells and high winds, contribute to the occurrence of larger and more severe fires.”

Record-breaking fire damage in 2021

The year 2021 was particularly severe, with extreme weather conditions leading to approximately 140,000 hectares of burned land, a significant increase compared to the average annual burn area of about 10,000 hectares. “In 2021, we experienced unprecedented weather conditions,” Göltaş recalled. “It felt like the environment was an oven. The damage was extensive, and the scale of the fires was beyond what we had seen in previous years.”

Although the burned area decreased to approximately 15,000 hectares in 2023, Göltaş emphasized that the conditions in 2021 highlight the growing severity of the issue. “The severe weather conditions in 2021 were a stark reminder of the escalating fire risks due to climate change,” he noted.

Göltaş also revealed that around 90% of forest fires in Türkiye are caused by human activities, underscoring the need for effective preventive measures. “Approximately 50% of these fires result from carelessness and negligence,” he explained.

“About 30% have unknown causes, 10% are intentional, and the remaining 10% are natural, such as lightning strikes.”

Recent fires, including one in Izmir caused by a samovar, highlight the need for public awareness and precaution. Göltaş advises the public to avoid fire-related activities during the summer and to properly dispose of cigarette butts. Additionally, activities such as beekeeping and fireworks in forested areas can also contribute to fire outbreaks.

In addition to preventive measures, Göltaş stressed the importance of post-fire rehabilitation. After a fire, it is crucial to assess the damage, remove burned trees and reforest affected areas to restore ecological balance. “Effective rehabilitation efforts are essential to managing the increasing threat of forest fires in Türkiye,” Göltaş concluded. “We need to focus on these efforts to ensure that our forests can recover and continue to provide vital ecological benefits.”

As Türkiye grapples with rising forest fires, addressing both human and environmental factors will be crucial in mitigating future risks and managing the ongoing challenges posed by these devastating events.