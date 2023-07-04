An expert has sounded the alarm over a concerning shift in the seasons, which he claims is a direct consequence of climate change. This shift, lasting approximately three weeks, has raised fears of detrimental effects on crop yield and harvest.

Professor Zeynep Zaimoğlu, a member of the Department of Environmental Engineering at Çukurova University, spoke about the observations made by her team, revealing the significant alteration in seasonal patterns.

As the impact of climate change continues to disrupt agricultural production worldwide, Zaimoğlu emphasized that they have witnessed a notable deviation in the timing of natural occurrences. In particular, orange blossoms, typically seen in April, appeared a whole month earlier in March this year. Furthermore, the region experienced an unusually high amount of rainfall during June, a month known for its scorching summer temperatures.

Zaimoğlu underscored the importance of these changes, attributing them to the broader issue of climate change. "After several months of drought in Çukurova, we suddenly experienced an unprecedented and unseasonal deluge," she explained. "This extraordinary precipitation event is a stark reminder that climate change is knocking at our door."

The professor further elaborated on the implications of the shifting weather patterns in Çukurova. The current precipitation, observed in June, is what was initially expected for April and May. This means that the region's inhabitants are bracing for scorching summer temperatures a week ahead of schedule.

Moreover, the dry spring in Çukurova has already adversely affected agricultural yield. According to Zaimoğlu, crops such as wheat, corn and other annual plants require an immediate water supply after planting, which the arid conditions failed to provide. Additionally, hailstorms, heavy rain and floods have wreaked havoc on the region's yield, causing extensive damage.

"Predictions indicate a 2% decrease in citrus fruit yield, while the Malatya region has already experienced a devastating 22% decrease in apricot yield. Despite an increase in olive production areas, we are witnessing regional losses of 2-3% due to seasonal variations," she stated, highlighting the concerning impact on various agricultural sectors.

Meanwhile, the heat wave is gradually taking over the country, with temperatures expected to rise above seasonal norms in some places this week.

The scorching weather affecting the Aegean and Mediterranean regions in the west and south will also engulf the inner regions of Anatolia and southeastern cities including Adana, Mersin, Hatay, Osmaniye especially Çukurova region which is notorious for its hottest summers.

As climate change continues manifesting in shifting seasons and extreme weather events, experts emphasize the urgent need for proactive measures to mitigate its effects on agriculture and food security.

The alarming consequences observed in Çukurova serve as a reminder that time is essential in addressing this global challenge.