Türkiye’s fishing season has begun with optimism, as predictions indicate an abundant anchovy (hamsi) catch this year due to anticipated low numbers of bonito (palamut), according to Ramazan Özkaya, chairman of the Central Union of Fisheries Cooperatives (SÜRKOOP).

"According to the information we have received from the field, anchovies are expected to be plentiful this year,” Özkaya said.

The traditional start of the fishing season, marked by the phrase “Vira Bismillah,” began on Sept. 1 in the Black Sea, Marmara and Aegean regions. The Mediterranean season will open on Sept. 15. Fishermen across these regions are entering the season with excitement and hope.

Özkaya said that the abundance of bonito tends to fluctuate in cycles of three to five years. “Last year, bonito were abundant. Following years of plentiful bonito, catches usually decline significantly. This year, we expect bonito to be scarce. Historically, when bonito numbers are low, anchovies are abundant and field reports confirm that we can expect a strong anchovy season this year.”

In the Black Sea, horse mackerel (istavrit) is also reported to be plentiful, although the current fish size is relatively small. Özkaya stressed the importance of limiting fishing pressure on smaller fish to allow them to grow, explaining that horse mackerel can be fished year-round, unlike other species. “Avoiding small schools and focusing on larger fish will ensure both the profitability of fishermen and the sustainability of fish stocks,” he said.

Marmara Sea fishermen have seen a start to anchovy fishing, although activity remains limited. Özkaya expects fishing intensity to increase as water temperatures drop. He also recalled that last year, water temperatures rose due to climate change and human-induced pollution contributed to mucilage formation, which impacted fish reproduction and stock levels.

In the Aegean Sea, sardine and Atlantic mackerel fishing have intensified this year, signaling strong catches for local fishermen. Meanwhile, the Mediterranean fishing season is set to open on Sept. 15, adding to Türkiye’s diverse seasonal catch.

Özkaya highlighted the increasing effects of climate change on Türkiye’s marine ecosystem. Rising surface water temperatures reduce plankton production or encourage harmful algal blooms such as mucilage, which disrupts the food chain of small pelagic species like anchovies, sardines, bonito and horse mackerel. This, in turn, affects predatory fish that rely on them for food.

“Higher water temperatures reduce vertical mixing, preventing larvae from feeding adequately and causing increased juvenile fish mortality. Rising temperatures may also shift breeding periods, with some species reproducing earlier than usual. Studies indicate that migration routes of temperature-sensitive species are changing, which disrupts the balance of marine ecosystems,” Özkaya explained.

Emphasizing that fishing is more than a livelihood, Özkaya stressed its cultural and dietary significance in Türkiye. “Fishermen must follow regulations, avoid catching undersized fish and employ sustainable methods. Consumers also play a role by making informed choices, supporting sustainability and protecting future fish stocks,” he said.