Trakya University Faculty of Science Biology Department professor Utku Güner stated that due to climate change, drought could occur in the coming years in Eastern Thrace, northwestern Türkiye.

Professor Güner emphasized to Andaolu Agency (AA) that climate change continues to harm human life.

Noting that average temperatures have been continuously rising, especially in the last 70 years, Güner said: "Studies show that there will be a 1-degree Celsius (1.8-degree Fahrenheit) increase in temperatures in Thrace in the next 40-50 years, leading to possible drought. Thrace has Türkiye's most fertile lands and is an area where irrigated agriculture can be practiced."

Güner expressed the need for measures to be taken in all areas to reduce the adverse effects of climate change.

Highlighting the vital importance of water for human life, Güner said: "The most used area for water, with a rate of 70%, is agriculture. Drought conditions will affect agriculture the most. When water scarcity is mentioned, the immediate concern is often about water shortages in homes, but agriculture will be the most affected. After agriculture, water is mostly used in industrial production, with urban use being the lowest."

"From this perspective, we will see changes in agricultural production due to water scarcity. If drought and water shortages reach serious levels, this situation will lead people to move away from these areas," he added.

Güner pointed out that significant water savings can be achieved in agriculture, especially with modern irrigation techniques.

Stressing the need to move away from rudimentary irrigation methods, Güner said: "Water is flowing from open channels; old techniques are being used. Switching to drip irrigation is necessary. A 5% water saving in agriculture is equivalent to the total amount of water used in homes."