The Nevşehir Culture Route Festival is once again captivating visitors with its dazzling lineup of events. As part of the festival, the International Balloon Festival brought together 38 hot air balloons from 27 countries, filling the skies on Aug. 7-10 over Cappadocia in central Türkiye's Nevşehir.

The event began early in the morning in the town of Göreme, where balloons in a variety of colorful and creative shapes took off one after another. Floating above the region’s iconic fairy chimneys and unique rock formations, the balloons offered a spectacular visual display. Both local and international tourists watched in awe.

Nevşehir Governor Ali Fidan emphasized the global significance of Cappadocia in the field of balloon tourism.

“Today, 38 specially designed balloons from 27 countries brightened our skies,” Fidan said.

“As of 2024, Cappadocia has broken records in both the number of flights and passengers. Last year, around 770,000 people took balloon rides. In the first seven months of this year, the number of passengers rose by 10% and flights increased by 4%. We’re on track to set another record by the end of 2025,” he added.

Fidan also invited locals and visitors alike to experience the region’s breathtaking landscape from above.

A colorful array of hot air balloons drifts over Cappadocia, Nevşehir, Türkiye, Aug. 7, 2025. (IHA Photo)

Festival organizer Halis Aydoğan noted that balloon flights can take place around 250 days a year in Cappadocia.

“This is the sixth edition of our balloon festival and we’ve welcomed 38 special balloons from 27 countries,” Aydoğan said.

“We’re especially grateful to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism for their continued support. The growing interest each year is truly encouraging,” he added.

Pilot Le Andreo from Poland, flying a uniquely shaped balloon, said: “This is my second time in Cappadocia this year. Everything looks amazing.”

Serkan Genç, who came to watch the festival, added, “Everything here is beautiful – there’s a truly unique atmosphere.”

The Nevşehir Culture Route Festival will run through Aug. 10, featuring nearly 400 events, including concerts, theater performances, film screenings, talks and workshops.