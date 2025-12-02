The Presidency's Directorate of Communications announced that the period following the Feb. 6, 2023, Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes was marked by an unprecedented wave of disinformation, underscoring the critical role of strategic communication in times of national crisis.

Communications Director professor Burhanettin Duran, speaking at the “Disaster Journalism Training Panel” hosted at the Directorate of Communications in Ankara on Wednesday, emphasized that the post-quake information ecosystem was rapidly contaminated by misleading narratives. “From Feb. 6 onward, within just five months, we identified and exposed nearly 450 pieces of disinformation,” he said, highlighting the coordinated effort undertaken to ensure the public’s access to reliable information.

Duran recalled that the earthquakes, referred to as the “disaster of the century,” directly affected 14 million people across 11 provinces, resulting in more than 53,000 fatalities. He noted that the immediate aftermath required not only extensive humanitarian mobilization but also a decisive communication strategy to contain misinformation.

He expressed condolences to those who lost loved ones, underlining the nation’s collective resilience and solidarity throughout the recovery process.

According to Duran, the Directorate of Communications implemented an integrated crisis-response framework to counter false claims, working closely with national stakeholders and media organizations. Mobile press centers were deployed to support journalists on the ground, while international media outlets were provided with timely, transparent briefings to ensure global audiences received accurate updates. The directorate also facilitated the effective dissemination of official statements, alerts and guidance from government institutions.

Duran highlighted ongoing institutional investments to strengthen the country’s disaster communication capacity. He noted that in 2024, the directorate published the multilingual volume "Accurate Reporting and Media Ethics," produced thematic video modules featuring senior media professionals, and organized the symposium We Hear Your Voice: Disaster and Crisis Journalism. The newly held Disaster Journalism Training Panel is positioned as part of an expanded capability-building initiative.

Duran also announced plans to develop an internationally recognized disaster journalism curriculum. He also underscored the strategic value of the new "Disaster Journalism" book, prepared in five languages, which will soon be shared with journalists, academics and students.

He noted that the publication’s case studies and recommendations, structured around practical, ethical and safety considerations, are designed to serve as a robust operational reference for media practitioners engaged in crisis reporting.