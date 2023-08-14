The megacity's iconic Princes’ Islands, where thousands of people flock to on a daily basis throughout the summer, saw complaints of no space left to walk or cycle around the Island as the number of unlicensed battery-powered vehicles on the islands’ streets are starting to soar.

Islanders complained to local media about the dramatic increase in the number of these vehicles.

With the increase in complaints, inspections of unlicensed vehicles in the Princes’ Islands have been intensified.

A total of 40 unlicensed minibuses and 125 vehicles have been seized so far in operations carried out with police authorities, said Utku Cihan, head of Istanbul Municipality’s Transportation Department.

Stating that a Transport and Logistics Commission was established on the islands with the decision of Istanbul Municipality’s Transportation Coordination Center (UKOME), Cihan said that islanders who want to use electric vehicles should apply to this commission.

“We will grant the right to legally use battery-powered vehicles to only people above the age of 65, people with disabilities and some traders. Currently, there are nearly 600 pending license applications. It is not possible to respond positively to all the applications since people outside of the specific demographics are not allowed to have licenses,” Cihan remarked.

Pointing out that it is estimated that nearly 300 unlicensed vehicles are currently operating on the islands, Cihan said that their aim is to protect as many pedestrian areas as possible, and therefore officials continue inspections around the central areas to prevent the unlicensed use of these vehicles.

“We want the islands to be a place where people are able to walk freely. We plan to maintain balance vehicle density, and encourage people to walk and use more bicycles,” he added.

Meanwhile, a resident of Büyükada stated that some unlicensed drivers are acting as taxis and charge tourists over TL 1,000 ($37) for short distances.