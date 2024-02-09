Türkiye has found itself at the forefront of Europe's child obesity crisis by securing the third position globally, prompting experts to shine a spotlight on the role of school canteen offerings as a potential contributing factor and urging intensified inspections to address the issue.

Despite efforts by the Education Ministry to promote healthier food choices through initiatives like the "School Food Logo Cooperation Protocol," aimed at endorsing products suitable for school canteens, progress has been hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turkish Kidney Foundation President Timur Erk shed light on the challenges faced in implementing the school food logo scheme, attributing delays to factors such as increased costs associated with adhering to stringent quality standards.

"Starch-based sugar and additives marked with the symbol 'E' are prohibited, while the use of beet sugar and vegetable oils in products deemed healthy raises costs," Erk explained.

While the Health Ministry's Scientific Board has outlined criteria for permissible food items in school canteens, including restrictions on energy drinks, fried foods and sugary desserts, the allowance of certain fast food items has sparked concerns.

According to a 2022 Health Ministry Scientific Board decision, energy, carbonated or flavored drinks, fried foods, chocolate, doughy and syrupy desserts, cakes, caffeinated products, "çiğ köfte" (a dish made with or without minced meat, close to a Turkish version of steak tartare), herbal teas and foods containing sweeteners are among the products that are not suitable for sale in canteens.

However, fast food products such as burgers, nuggets, meatballs, meat products including canned fish and turkey, and processed meats such as salami, sausage, bacon and salty pastries are allowed, provided certain criteria are met.

Noting that most parents do not prepare lunchboxes for their children, Erk said that obesity is increasing due to the lack of balanced nutrition and advised that children should eat breakfast in primary school for healthy nutrition, as currently, 70% of students in Anatolia do not.

Stating that the prices of products in canteens have increased, Erk suggested that the ministries should facilitate lower prices on healthy products. Prices of food items sold in school canteens increased in the second semester of the 2023-2024 academic year, with the cost of some products higher than those sold in the market.

According to the price tariff, the cost of pastries, which were TL 12 ($0.39) in the first semester, increased to TL 15; water, which was TL 5, increased to TL 6; fruit juice, which was TL 15, increased to TL 20; and milk, which was TL 13, increased to TL 17.