As the Republic of Türkiye celebrates its centenary, senior citizens across the nation, some of whom are as old as the country itself, are recounting their vivid memories of the early days of the republic and the memorable moments they shared with the founder of the nation, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Among these remarkable individuals are 100-year-old citizens Mükremin Çağman of Kayseri and Gülbahar Okay from Yozgat, as well as Mümün Aydın and Gülsüm Karaboğaboth, born in 1923. In honor of the republic's 100th anniversary, the centenarian residents recently shared their stories with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Mükremin Çağman

Çağman conveyed that the declaration of the republic ushered in newfound rights and freedoms across many domains. He emphasized the profound love and enthusiasm with which Atatürk was welcomed by the public, underscoring the societal progress during this transformative era.

Çağman fondly reminisced about his childhood in Kayseri's Felahiye district, where he occasionally journeyed to the city center to visit his sister and engaged in the sale of flour, chickpeas and molasses. He vividly recalled an encounter with Atatürk when the leader arrived in Kayseri by train. Çağman stated, "I saw Atatürk on his visit to the east in 1936 and he addressed the people with a brief speech."

Mükremin Çağman speaks to an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent in Kayseri, Türkiye, Oct. 25, 2023. (AA Photo)

He went on to describe the unique atmosphere of the time, saying: "Even if you tried to get closer, there were no photographers as we have today. The state was financially constrained. I couldn't get too close, but I caught a glimpse from about 20 meters away."

Remarkably, Çağman remarked that he had witnessed Türkiye's transformation throughout its entire existence as a republic, noting the significant changes the country has undergone. He highlighted the country's ongoing development and its crucial role among Islamic states.

Gülbahar Okay

Okay, residing in the Çayıralan district of Yozgat, preserves her deep admiration for Atatürk, a figure she never had the chance to see during her lifetime. Her first encounter with his name came from a neighbor, and she keeps the memory of him alive through photographs displayed on the walls of her home.

Born on Feb. 6, 1923, in Çayıralan, Gülbahar Okay recalls the challenging circumstances the nation faced during that period, with poverty prevailing as Atatürk led the declaration of the republic.

Having raised seven children and unfortunately losing two during infancy, Okay managed to support her surviving five children through hard work in the fields and tending to livestock. Though she remained illiterate, her determination ensured her children received an education, a transformation she attributes to Atatürk's vision.

Expressing her profound love for Atatürk, Okay reflected, "I hold great affection for Atatürk. I never had the opportunity to see him, but there was Brother Mehmet, our neighbor, who would come to our home and proudly declare, 'I am one of Atatürk's soldiers.' It was through him that I first felt a connection to Atatürk."

Mümün Aydın

Aydın, a centenarian resident of İlkadım district in Samsun, holds a unique story as he, along with his mother and siblings, arrived in Türkiye in 1924 as part of a population exchange from the village of İnceyiz, formerly known as Sarışaban township in Greece.

Despite facing challenges related to mobility, hearing and speech, Aydın is a proud parent to four children and nine grandchildren.

Aydın fondly remembers his late wife, Fatma Aydın, who passed away in 2002. Emotionally, he recited portions of the National Anthem and the 10th Anniversary Anthem, sharing his cherished memories.

Mümün Aydın, a centenarian resident shows his ID, Samsun, Türkiye, Oct. 25, 2023. (AA Photo)

Aydın also recounted a childhood encounter with Atatürk during a visit to Samsun, expressing the nostalgia of grand celebrations on Republic Days in the past, where rural residents enthusiastically joined city-center festivities.

Highlighting the hardships of the past, Aydın affirmed the sense of peace in their lives and the profound impact of Atatürk, who, in his words, "saved them" by bringing them from Greece.

Speaking about his father's history, Selahattin Aydın, Mümün Aydın's son, shared that he holds deep affection for Atatürk and takes great pride in being as old as the republic itself.

Gülsüm Karaboğa

Karaboğa, a resilient 100-year-old residing in the town of Yazıcık in Tokat, continues to lead an independent life despite her age, caring for her own needs.

Karaboğa, the mother of eight children, occasionally visits her neighbors, reflecting on the passing of her husband, who left this world five decades ago.

Though she never had the opportunity to see Atatürk in person, Karaboğa expresses her contentment at having lived as long as the republic. She emphasizes Atatürk's pivotal role in shaping the nation, saying, "Atatürk provided us with everything, guiding us through every step and that I was broken when Atatürk passed away."