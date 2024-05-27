Ahmet Hacıince, chairperson of the National Red Meat Council (UKON), stated that based on slaughter numbers from previous years, there will be no issues with the supply of sacrificial animals this year.

In his written statement, Hacıince highlighted the significant economy generated by the upcoming Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, considering shepherds, breeders, butchers, transporters and mobile vendors at animal markets and slaughterhouses.

Hacıince reported that they conducted field research before the holiday and said: "It has been determined that breeders and sellers are not experiencing any issues in supplying sacrificial animals and have sufficient animals ready for sale. Also, it has been observed that foundations and associations providing proxy sacrificial services have completed their animal procurement and announced their share prices; in short, based on the slaughter numbers from previous years, we have concluded that there will be no issues with the supply of sacrificial animals this year."

Hacıince noted that shipments of sacrificial animals to all major cities except Istanbul have started and shipments to Istanbul will begin 15 days before the holiday.

Emphasizing that sacrificial animal prices will be determined by the supply-demand balance, Hacıince said: "Prices range from TL 150 to TL 300 per kilogram. Factors such as the purchasing power of our citizens and the difference between proxy sacrificial prices and market prices will influence the demand for sacrificial animals; the days the holiday falls on are another factor affecting demand."

Hacıince also pointed out the waste of offal and hides during Eid al-Adha, advising those performing slaughters to be careful in this regard.