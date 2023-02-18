Turkish rescuers on Saturday pulled three people, including a child, alive from the rubble in 13 days after massive quakes claimed tens of thousands of lives in the country's southeast.

Three people, including one child, were rescued from the wreckage of the Kanatlı Apartment in the central Antakya district of Hatay at the 296th hour of the earthquake.

In the intensive work carried out by the search and rescue teams, including those from Kyrgyzstan, it was determined that three people were alive under the rubble.

Concentrating on the area determined under the rubble, the teams rescued Samir Muhammed Accar, his wife Ragda and their 12-year-old child.

Samir and Ragda were taken to the hospital by ambulance, however their kid died after he was removed from the rubble despite medical teams' efforts.

It was stated that the couple had lost two more children when the building collapsed.