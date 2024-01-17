In a demonstration of solidarity and support, Croatia has committed 2.5 million euros (TL 81.9) to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for the reconstruction of a new school in Türkiye's southeastern Hatay, a region profoundly affected by the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes on Feb. 6, 2023. Additionally, the funds will be utilized to renovate one damaged school each in Adıyaman, Kahramanmaraş and Malatya.

Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlic Radman unveiled the "Croatia Rebuilding Inclusive Schools Project (CRISP)" initiative during his official visit to Türkiye. Radman emphasized Croatia's commitment to aiding Turkey's recovery efforts following the earthquakes, drawing parallels to Türkiye's support for Croatia during its devastating earthquake in December 2020.

Under the joint collaboration between UNDP and the Croatian government, the project aims to construct a fully equipped, disabled-friendly primary school in Hatay. Simultaneously, schools in Adıyaman, Kahramanmaraş and Malatya will undergo renovation, incorporating disabled-friendly facilities.

The initiative encompasses the provision of basic assistive devices to students in need, coupled with training for school staff on inclusive education tools and methodologies. A memorandum of understanding, signed by the Ministry of National Education and UNDP, solidifies their commitment to constructing a model-inclusive school near Hatay Airport.

UNDP Türkiye Resident Representative Louisa Vinton acknowledged the significant impact of the earthquakes on communities, stating, "The earthquakes unfortunately disabled thousands of people and destroyed or damaged 967 schools in 11 provinces. With the generous support of Croatia, UNDP is 'building back better' by rebuilding or equipping four schools as models of inclusive education."

Expressing gratitude for Croatia's initiative, National Education Deputy Minister Ömer Faruk Yelkenci, emphasized the importance of restoring unlimited access to education for disabled children in earthquake-affected regions. Yelkenci, in collaboration with UNDP, aims to create a disabled-friendly model that ensures both architectural and pedagogical inclusivity, allowing disabled children to learn and play alongside their peers.