A bicycle tour titled “Pedal for Brotherhood Under One Flag” was organized by the July 15 Foundation in collaboration with the Turkish Cycling Federation on Sunday.

Held as part of events marking the ninth anniversary of the treacherous coup attempt carried out by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) on July 15, 2016, the tour brought together approximately 500 cyclists.

The event, which started in Taksim under the slogan “Pedal for Brotherhood Under One Flag,” was attended by Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, First Army and Istanbul Garrison Cmdr. Gen. Metin Tokel, and July 15 Foundation President Ismail Hakkı Turunç.

In his speech, Gül noted that various events were being held across Istanbul to commemorate July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day.

He explained that the day’s cycling event was organized in coordination with the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports, in partnership with the July 15 Foundation and various cycling associations.

“There is a roughly one-hour race that also includes crossing the Bosporus. The goal is to keep the spirit of July 15 alive,” said Gül.

“July 15 has both a commemorative and celebratory aspect. In remembrance, we honor our 253 martyrs. In celebration, we recognize that our nation pulled the state back from the edge of collapse. Activities are held to ensure that people of all ages, from 7 to 70, experience this collective spirit. I thank our athletes and all participating institutions.”

Ferdinaz Koyuncu, one of the cyclists who completed the tour, said that crossing the July 15 Martyrs Bridge made the experience even more meaningful.

“May God never allow traitors another opportunity,” said Koyuncu. “I hope the betrayal currently unfolding in Gaza comes to an end. What we truly want is a world where freedom reigns for all people.”

At the July 15 Martyrs Memorial, where the tour concluded, participants gathered to recite verses from the Quran and send prayers.