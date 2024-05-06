Excavations have started at the ancient city of Cyzicus in the Erdek district in Türkiye's northwestern Balıkesir province. With one of the most important ancient constructions in terms of size, structure, and cultural and artwork, Cyzicus is located at the point where the Bandırma-Erdek highway passes the foothills of the Kapıdağ Peninsula.

The ancient city gained importance in the third century B.C. as it was on trade routes, had good relations with Pergamum, and became a center of science and culture. Cyzicus was friendly with the Roman people after they took over Pergamum, but it also dominated them.

Excavation works in the 2,500-year-old Cyzicus Ancient City in Erdek are expected to continue for a long time, the ancient city cannot be fully unearthed due to the excavation works, which are usually started in the summer period but continued in a very short time interval.

The Temple of Hadrian in the Ancient City of Cyzicus is shown as one of the few most important structures of the ancient period. Hadrian's Temple is ranked among the top three temples of the second-century Roman Period in the world and is known as the largest temple in Türkiye.

So much so that a temple column cap belonging to Hadrian's Temple unearthed as a result of excavations is unique in the world with a diameter of 1.9 meters (6.23 feet).

When this Corinthian column cap was unearthed, it became the world's largest temple column cap made within the borders of the Roman Empire.

Many archaeology and history enthusiasts from both the world and our country are eagerly awaiting for all the secrets of the ancient city of Cyzicus to be unearthed as soon as possible.