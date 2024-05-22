Dalyan Canal in the western Turkish city of Muğla, known for being one of the best-protected open spaces in Europe and for its natural beauty, as well as its fish and crab production, was photographed both underwater and from the air using a drone.

Underwater documentary producer and cinematographer Tahsin Ceylan and diving instructors Murat Kulakaç and Mesut Bozkurt revealed the beauty of Dalyan Canal in the Ortaca district and the historical Sultaniye Hot Springs and Rock Tombs in the Köyceğiz district.

Ceylan and his team then explored the area where the pools Dalyan Fisheries Cooperative (DALKO) produces and recorded images of frogs, bluefin crabs, mullet fish, invasive sea urchins, lionfish, stingray fish and loggerhead sea turtles.

The team also recorded the amphoras in the region, which stand out with their underwater richness, capturing the beauty of the region from the air with the help of drones and underwater with the help of special equipment.

Tahsin Ceylan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the region is a special area where the river and the sea mix and stands out with their natural beauty.

Explaining that the pools of DALKO, which produces aquaculture products, also contain an important wealth of living creatures, Ceylan stated that sea creatures, especially sea bass, eels and blue crabs bred in the region are sent domestically and abroad.

DALKO President Arif Yalılı also noted that the region is a tourism paradise, known not only in Türkiye but also from every corner of the world.

Emphasizing that the cooperative's divers maintain the canal, Yalılı said: ''Our job is not only to produce fish throughout the year. We are also interested in the environment. We need to protect our value.''