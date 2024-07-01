Damage assessment work has begun regarding the explosion in the Torbalı district of Izmir, western Türkiye. The blast happened on Sunday and resulted in the deaths of five people and injuries to 63 others.

The gendarmerie continues to secure the street where the explosion occurred. Entry to the avenue, where businesses and homes were damaged, has been blocked.

Torbalı District Governor Ercan Öter received updates from teams early this morning regarding their efforts.

The Izmir Directorate of Finance Damage Assessment Working Group has also started work in the area. Officials are meeting with businesses and homeowners to prepare reports on the incurred damages.

Affected residents are also present in the area, while Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) teams serve tea and simit to citizens, and the Torbalı Municipality have set up tents and chairs to create an area where rightful owners can wait.

On Sunday, in a workplace explosion in the Ayrancılar Neighborhood of Torbalı district, Izmir, five people lost their lives and 63 others were injured. As part of the investigation, one person, who is believed to have changed a gas cylinder one day before the explosion, was detained.