One of Türkiye’s premier tourist spots, the world-renowned Bodrum district in southwestern Muğla province, is facing a severe water crisis with occasional cuts in supply. In contrast, according to a recent report by Demirören News Agency (DHA), the second dam providing supply is deemed to close on Thursday.

The dam was closed after the water level in Mumcular Dam, which ensures supply to Bodrum, reached the lowest level last week.

The water level in another dam that supplies the city, Geyik Dam, has also dropped to around 13% of its capacity. As a result, it was stated that Geyik Dam would also be closed on Thursday.

The repercussions of drought that impacted a large part of Istanbul and the country’s western coast in the previous months are becoming evident in Bodrum, one of the significant holiday destinations.

A statement made by the General Directorate of Muğla Water and Sewerage (MUSKI) regarding the depletion said, “Due to the drought, the Mumcular Dam, which no longer has a sufficient amount of water, was closed by the State Hydraulic Works (DSI) on Oct. 5, 2023, and water supply to Bodrum was cut off.”

“Likewise, owing to the same reasons, the amount of water in Geyik Dam, Bodrum’s largest source of drinking water, has fallen below the level that would allow supplies,” the statement read.

“It was conveyed to us that the dam will be closed by the DSI on Thursday, and water supplies from therein will be halted. To ensure that fellow citizens are not adversely affected, necessary arrangements will be made in line with measures and preparations, and the public will be continuously updated.”