The death toll from the sale of fake alcohol in Ankara has risen to 38, according to the latest reports.

Initially, Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin had announced that 33 people had died, with 20 in intensive care. However, recent information confirms that the number of fatalities has now increased to 38. In connection with the investigation, the number of detained suspects has risen from 17 to 19.

Additionally, a contact tracing team has been established to identify those involved in the production and consumption of fake alcohol.

Şahin had previously confirmed that 19 suspects have been arrested in connection with the illegal production and sale of fake alcohol, while 35 others have been released under judicial control.

The investigation into the counterfeit alcohol trade continues in Ankara, with authorities establishing a contact tracing team to help identify those involved in the illegal network. Efforts to dismantle the operation are ongoing.

Şahin highlighted the concerning rise in fatalities linked to fake alcohol and confirmed the alarming increase in deaths. In response to this crisis, authorities have detained 13 individuals connected to the production and sale of counterfeit alcoholic beverages.

Speaking at the opening of the Anafartalar Şehit Kamil Arslan Police Center in Altındağ on Feb. 7, Şahin emphasized the importance of maintaining safety and security in the capital. He reassured the public that law enforcement efforts are being intensified to address the growing issue of crime in Ankara.

The governor also shared that in January alone, police operations captured over 5,000 individuals, including 28 wanted for serious criminal offenses with sentences of 20 years or more. Authorities also apprehended 136 irregular migrants during recent anti-illegal immigration operations.

The investigation into the production and distribution of fake alcohol has become more urgent, with nearly 40 tons of ethyl and methyl alcohol seized in Ankara. Significant quantities were also found in neighboring Düzce and Konya, amounting to 62 tons. The swift actions of authorities in uncovering these illicit alcohol production sites have helped seize vast amounts of contraband.

As part of the ongoing investigation, 32 individuals have been charged, with 13 of them arrested. Efforts to locate other individuals involved in the counterfeit alcohol trade are ongoing.

Authorities are treating the rising number of fatalities with urgency, with many victims still in intensive care. Şahin reassured citizens that security forces and food inspection units are working around the clock to address the issue and prevent further harm.

In addition to Ankara, fake alcohol-related deaths have also surged in Istanbul, where 71 fatalities have been reported in the past month. The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has initiated its own investigation into the matter. Across both cities, 34 suspects have been arrested, while 44 others have been released under judicial control.