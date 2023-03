The death toll from the Kahramanmaraş-centered twin earthquakes in Türkiye's southeast has reached 48,448, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Monday.

The catastrophic earthquakes with magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck nine hours apart in the southeastern region of Türkiye, and severely hit neigbouring Syria, on Feb. 6, razed thousands of buildings and inflicting severe damage on infrastructure.