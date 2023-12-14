The Consumer Union Antalya Branch head has reignited the enduring taxi fare issue by deeming the minimum fare charged for short distances by taxi drivers as illegal.

The Antalya Metropolitan Municipality recently revised taxi fares, implementing a substantial 42% surge in the metered rate, effective from August 15, 2023. This modification raised the initial meter rate from TL 14 to 20, increased per-kilometer charges from TL 18 to 25, and elevated the waiting time fee to TL 84. Additionally, the short-distance fee surged from TL 50 to 60.

Neşet Gündüz, head of the Consumer Union Antalya Branch, underscored that the short-distance fee is an administrative decision and is not mandatory for consumers. He urged passengers to contest these charges, asserting that the taxi meter is the sole legitimate basis for fare calculation, stating, "If there's a taxi meter, the fare should align with its display. Those who paid TL 60 should claim a refund by presenting their receipt to the arbitration board. Serious penalties apply when complaints are made to the Provincial Trade Directorate."

In contrast, Ilker Karahan, General Secretary of the Antalya Drivers and Carriers Chamber, defended the short-distance fee, arguing it protects both taxi drivers and consumers from potential disadvantages. Karahan highlighted the challenges faced by taxi drivers during extended wait times in queues and suggested that the fee compensates for disruptions resulting from short-distance trips.

Simultaneously, the Transportation Ministry has introduced regulations for couriers, focusing on transporting essential supplies. The rules specify vehicle age limits, requiring motorcycles to be under ten years old and cars under 20. License holders must ensure timely deliveries, reject shipments to impossible addresses and provide protective gear, despite no specified delivery times. The regulations prohibit transporting restricted goods while permitting additional services upon customer request.