In a striking move that has sparked public debate, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP)-led municipality of Keçiören, a district of the capital Ankara, has initiated proceedings to sell the Republic Tower – a monument built to honor the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye. The move has sparked debate, particularly due to the symbolism of the tower and its connection to the values of the republic, as the CHP, the founding party of the republic and long considered the defender of its values, is now preparing to sell a symbol of that very republic.

The tower, standing 197 meters (646.33 feet) tall, is Ankara’s highest structure and was completed in 2024 during the tenure of former Mayor Turgut Altınok, from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party). It houses a rotating restaurant, VIP lounge, science center, art gallery, library, gym, sauna, shopping center, wedding hall and a 350-car parking garage. Despite its grand design and investment, the tower was closed just weeks after the CHP took control of the municipality following the recent local elections.

A proposal submitted by the municipality’s Real Estate and Expropriation Department to the City Council seeks authorization for Mayor Mesut Özarslan to sell the tower and its plot – listed as parcel 11 in block 91937 – under Türkiye’s State Tender Law No. 2886. The request also includes provisions for possible exchange or revenue-sharing contracts.

The closure and potential sale of the tower, which reportedly cost nearly TL 1 billion Turkish lira (approximately $26.3 million) to construct, has drawn significant criticism. Many are questioning whether such a major public investment can be so easily discarded and are accusing the new administration of political retaliation rather than focusing on service delivery.

What makes the situation even more contentious is the symbolic role the tower plays. As a tribute to the republic, it embodies the values and achievements of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye. The fact that the CHP, the party founded by Atatürk, is now seeking to sell a monument to the republic has led to accusations of hypocrisy. Critics argue that the party, which has long used its connection to Atatürk and Republican principles as a shield against the ruling AK Party, is now turning its back on those very ideals.