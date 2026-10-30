First-generation Turkish migrants who arrived in Germany under a 1961 labor recruitment agreement have reflected on decades of work, family life and integration as the two countries mark the agreement’s 65th anniversary.

Many initially viewed Germany as a temporary destination, hoping to return to Türkiye after earning money. However, children’s education, family reunification and the opportunities to build a future kept generations of Turkish families in the country, turning a labor migration movement into a lasting social transformation.

Germany signed the Labor Recruitment Agreement with Türkiye on Oct. 30, 1961, as its rapidly growing postwar economy created demand for workers. Turkish migrants went on to work in factories, construction, and other sectors, contributing vitally to the country’s economic development.

Although West Germany halted the recruitment of foreign workers in November 1973 following the oil crisis, migration continued through family reunification and the emergence of new generations.

According to Germany’s Federal Statistical Office, around 2.6 million people of Turkish origin lived in the country in 2025, accounting for approximately 3.2% of its population. Around 125,000 people from the first generation remain in Germany.

The experiences of early migrants reflect both the difficulties of starting a new life abroad and the profound changes their families have undergone over six decades.

From temporary migration to permanent settlement

Ibrahim Sunar, 77, who moved from Adana, southern Türkiye, to Germany in 1973, said he was motivated not only by work but also by a desire to experience another country’s culture and way of life.

A former teacher in Türkiye, Sunar was among 12 people selected from around 200 candidates to travel to Germany. After completing medical examinations and administrative procedures, he traveled by train from Istanbul.

Sunar recalled that relations with local residents were positive during his early years in the country, saying Turkish workers felt more accepted in society.

“Back then, our communication with local people was very good, they considered us one of their own. Today, the situation is different,” he said.

He said he now encounters difficulties in public institutions, hospitals and everyday life, while rising electricity, natural gas, rent and food costs have made it harder for retirees to make ends meet.

Sunar also described challenges in the workplace, including layoffs of foreign workers following Germany’s reunification in 1990. He said he took his case to a labor court but felt disadvantaged because of his foreign background.

Despite these experiences, Sunar said he had never viewed migration simply as a way to earn money before returning to Türkiye.

“I came to see the cultures, civilization and systems of different countries and compare them with Türkiye. In that respect, I am satisfied,” he said.

He also urged Turkish families in Germany to preserve their language and cultural heritage, emphasizing that children should learn Turkish at home.

Sunar said his two children, both born in Germany, learned Turkish well because the family spoke the language at home, despite their not having received their education in Türkiye.

Language, integration challenges

Kadir Akyuz, 90, who arrived from Trabzon, northeastern Türkiye, in 1963, said he decided to move to Germany after a friend recommended the opportunity while he was working in Ankara.

He initially struggled with the language and adapting to an unfamiliar environment. After learning German, he began working as an interpreter, helping Turkish workers navigate everyday difficulties.

Akyuz said early migrants frequently faced problems with accommodation, official procedures and communication. Some struggled with even basic aspects of daily life because of cultural and linguistic differences.

He also helped establish a Turkish association in Berlin, where he served as second chairman and contributed to Turkish-language publications.

Over the years, Akyuz helped around 50 relatives move to Germany. He married in Berlin and raised three children there.

Although he remains attached to Türkiye, he said his life and family ties have become firmly rooted in Germany.

“I worked in Germany for many years. A significant part of my family and relatives built their lives here. Migration to Germany brought about a lasting transformation in our lives,” he said.

Today, Akyuz spends part of his time at a community center, where he enjoys meeting people and socializing.

As the first generation grows older, access to care has become an increasingly important issue for Turkish families in Germany.

Ayten Aslan, who runs Canvital Home Care Services in Berlin, said the organization had been providing home care to elderly people and those requiring assistance for around 25 years.

Aslan said she had not initially anticipated that the first generation would eventually reach an age when many would need regular care.

Like many early migrants, her parents had once considered returning to Türkiye. They ultimately stayed in Germany because of their children’s education and future.

She said the first generation had worked under difficult conditions, often without sufficient German-language skills or knowledge of their rights.

“Thanks to the efforts they made, the second generation was able to live much more comfortably,” Aslan said.

She added that many early migrants had spent decades working in Germany while carrying the emotional burden of being separated from Türkiye, their children and their parents.

Their experiences illustrate how a migration initiative designed to meet Germany’s immediate labor needs evolved into a multigenerational community, with deep roots in both Germany and Türkiye and new challenges emerging as its oldest members enter later life.