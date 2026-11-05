Deportations from Germany fell by 18.9% in the first nine months of 2026, while deportations to Türkiye continued to rise, making it the leading destination, according to government figures.

A total of 14,324 foreign nationals were deported from Germany between January and September, down from 17,651 during the same period last year, figures provided by the German Interior Ministry showed.

Türkiye was the most common destination, receiving 2,025 deportees, followed by Georgia with 883 and Algeria with 629.

The figures were provided in response to a written parliamentary question from Clara Bünger, domestic affairs spokesperson for the Left Party's parliamentary group.

Deportations to Syria remain difficult, particularly in cases involving convicted criminals, although removals are possible in individual cases. Six people have been deported to Syria since the beginning of the year, according to the figures.

Meanwhile, the number of people leaving Germany voluntarily with government assistance increased despite the overall decline in deportations.

Preliminary Interior Ministry figures showed that 14,140 people received support to leave Germany between January and September, compared with 12,263 during the same period last year.