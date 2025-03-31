A Turkish father and son are earning widespread praise in Sweden for rescuing neighbors from a burning apartment building in Stockholm.

Mesut Zengin and his 14-year-old son, Furkan Zengin, were hailed as heroes after rushing into a building engulfed in flames in the Prastgardsvegen neighborhood of Upplands Vasby, a suburb of the capital, Stockholm. Local media and residents have commended their bravery, saying their quick thinking helped prevent a potential tragedy.

Originally from the Kulu district of Konya, Türkiye, Zengin moved to Sweden in 2006. Speaking to reporters, he said he was taking his son to a training session when they noticed flames engulfing the balcony of an apartment on the building’s fourth floor.

“When I saw the flames, I told Furkan to ring all the doorbells to alert the neighbors about the fire,” Zengin said. “Meanwhile, I went to the third floor and knocked on doors to get people out.”

Mitti Upplands Vasby daily hails the heroic act of the Turkish father and son. (AA Photo)

Zengin said he also helped rescue an elderly couple living on the fourth floor. Using fire extinguishers available in the building, he attempted to contain the flames until firefighters arrived. However, due to heavy smoke inhalation, Zengin lost consciousness and collapsed outside the building.

He received emergency treatment in an ambulance before being taken to a hospital, where he remained under observation for two days. “When my wife and son saw me unconscious, they burst into tears,” he said. “But the medical staff took very good care of me.”

Zengin emphasized that their actions reflect the Turkish spirit of compassion and community. His son, Furkan, said he was deeply frightened upon seeing his father unconscious in the ambulance.

The Swedish public and local officials have widely praised the Zengins for their courage and selflessness, with many calling their actions a shining example of humanity in the face of danger.