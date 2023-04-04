Türkiye's Presidency of Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) is planning to bring young Turkish diaspora back home to participate in the country's most popular aviation festival, Teknofest, to be held at Istanbul Airport between April 27 and May 1.

The YTB has announced the requirements for candidates to participate in one of the world's largest aviation, space and technology festivals. Candidates between the ages of 18-35, who are citizens of the Republic of Türkiye or blue card holders living abroad, and those who have completed secondary education abroad are also applicable.

According to the criteria, applicants must either be a student, a graduate or an employee in the fields of aviation, space or engineering sciences, or they must document a strong interest in these fields.

Applications will be accepted until April 14 on the website "basvuru.ytb.gov.tr." Candidates can also apply by sending an e-mail to “teknofest@ytb.gov.tr” and access the institute for detailed information.

Accommodation expenses

The YTB has confirmed that it will cover the accommodation expenses of the participants who are entitled to participate in the program during the festival. Transfers from the accommodation to the festival area every morning and from the festival to the accommodation area will also be provided.

Additionally, transportation support of up to $164 (TL 3,150) will be given to participants who graduated in the 2021-2022 academic year and those who still hold student status.

The YTB aims to help young citizens living abroad see the national technology moves in place and improve their relations with their homeland through the Teknofest invitation.

Organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) and the Industry and Technology Ministry, Teknofest is held in various Turkish cities in even years and in the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years.

The first Teknofest was held in 2018 at Istanbul's new airport and has seen a high number of visitors and hosted numerous events since then.